Is It Reliable To Estimate Future Global COVID-19 Scenario Based On Mathematical Models? – OpEd

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

While COVID-19 is reported to have occurred in China in November or December 2019, the adverse impact of COVID-19 was felt all over the world, with confirmation to have spread to Italy on January 31, 2020, when two Chinese tourists in Rome tested positive for the virus. It was confirmed to have spread to Spain on January... 👓 View full article

