'We'll meet again': Queen Elizabeth invokes WW2 spirit to defeat coronavirus
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Queen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation, invoking the spirit of World War Two in an extremely rare broadcast to the nation.
