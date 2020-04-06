Scots' medical chief resigns after flouting own coronavirus rules

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood resigned on Sunday after she broke her own advice to stay at home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by visiting her second home this weekend and last. 👓 View full article



