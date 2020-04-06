Global  

Coronavirus-plagued Ruby Princess cruise ship docks at Port Kembla as criminal probe begins

SBS Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The Ruby Princess has docked in Port Kembla as NSW homicide detectives begin a criminal investigation into the ill-fated cruise ship.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: The Coral Princess Cruise Ship Docks At Port Miami With Coronavirus Victims

The Coral Princess Cruise Ship Docks At Port Miami With Coronavirus Victims 02:39

 Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, docked at Port Miami Saturday

Cobra1A

💧 Angelo Angeli RT @SBSNews: The Ruby Princess has docked in Port Kembla, south of Sydney, as NSW homicide detectives begin a criminal investigation into t… 1 hour ago

SBSNews

SBS News The Ruby Princess has docked in Port Kembla, south of Sydney, as NSW homicide detectives begin a criminal investiga… https://t.co/qmuxxd0iW3 3 hours ago

CherrymediaC

CherryMedia CCTV Coronavirus-plagued Ruby Princess cruise ship docks at Port Kembla as criminal probe begins https://t.co/IVTEvf7g9a 3 hours ago

PaigeCockburn

Paige Cockburn RT @francesmao: Great report from @PaigeCockburn on the 1,000 crew members of Ruby Princess, still stuck out at sea. "The crew felt helpl… 8 hours ago

lvandle

john Smith Tax rates are not the concern of the NSW Police Commissioner. Why is he even commenting about this?… https://t.co/beYSQ8x4NM 2 days ago

gordonlove10

gordon love Life on board the Ruby Princess: 1,000 staff adrift and in fear of the virus https://t.co/bnFQTp542L via @ABCNews 3 days ago

DanielleGuss

Danielle Gusmaroli Read how grandmother Janet Lieben’s death was linked to plagued Ruby Princess cruise ship https://t.co/QIJTi9f3mD… https://t.co/EDgYZap9X5 4 days ago

benavu54

Raziel רזיאל Life on board the Ruby Princess: 1,000 staff adrift and in fear of the virus https://t.co/84AyuUNEPa 4 days ago

