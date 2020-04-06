Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: United States 'wasted' months before preparing for pandemic

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: United States 'wasted' months before preparing for pandemicAfter the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China might ignite a global pandemic, the Trump administration squandered nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal...
