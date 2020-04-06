UN chief urges govts to protect women during virus lockdown Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging govts around the world to include the protection of women in their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. "For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes. Over the past weeks, we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence," Guterres said. 👓 View full article

