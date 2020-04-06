US faces Pearl Harbour, 9/11 moment this week due to coronavirus COVID-19, warns surgeon general Jerome Adams
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Amid the rising COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the US, the country's surgeon general Jerome Adams on Sunday expressed fear that the US will face a “Pearl Harbor moment” in the next week, with lots of deaths due to the deadly virus expected coast to coast.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared on broadcast and cable news on Sunday. According to Business Insider, he warned this week could be the "saddest week of most Americans' lives." However, he refused to weigh in on the governors of nine states who haven't ordered residents to stay at home....