Credit: Wochit News - Published 14 hours ago Surgeon General: Pandemic Will Be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11 Moment 00:34 Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared on broadcast and cable news on Sunday. According to Business Insider, he warned this week could be the "saddest week of most Americans' lives." However, he refused to weigh in on the governors of nine states who haven't ordered residents to stay at home....