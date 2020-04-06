Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | UK PM Boris Johnson in hospital as queen says united effort will defeat coronavirus

News24.com | UK PM Boris Johnson in hospital as queen says united effort will defeat coronavirus

News24 Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital after failing to shake off novel coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms, as Queen Elizabeth II said a united effort would defeat the outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms 00:39

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for tests. Sunday, Downing Street said Johnson's admission was a 'precautionary step.' According to Reuters, Johnson was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the serious illness. On the advice of his...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nellie_Mati

Nelly RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | JUST IN | UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital over 'persistent' Covid-19 symptoms ht… 5 minutes ago

PalluSA

Pallu British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital over 'persistent' Covid-19 symptoms https://t.co/aFKCX7ngcV (via ) 1 hour ago

News24_7Aus

News 24/7 RT @business: Boris Johnson was taken to the hospital for tests as he struggles to recover from the coronavirus, a serious blow to the U.K.… 5 hours ago

XNdimba

xolani ndimba 🇿🇦 This thing is extremely serious. Stay home guys. Protect others. Speedy recovery to the British PM. British Prime… https://t.co/fDJfNdnak2 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.