Running out of beds and gear, Tokyo medical staff say Japan's 'state of emergency' already here

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
As Japan faces a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and the government prepares for a state of emergency, medical staff say a shortage of beds and a rise in cases linked to hospitals are pushing Tokyo's medical system to the brink of collapse.
