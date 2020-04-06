Global  

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital, days after testing positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
*London:* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital for further tests, just days after he was found positive for coronavirus disease.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," Johnson's office said in a statement, adding that the tests were...
