Coronavirus impact: Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops 28 per cent to USD 48 billion in 2 months

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The net worth of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani dropped 28 per cent or USD 300 million a day for two months to USD 48 billion as on March 31 due to the massive correction in stock markets, a report said on Monday.



The chairman and managing director of the diversified Reliance Industries saw his wealth decline to USD 19... 👓 View full article

