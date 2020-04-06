Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus: Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19

Al Jazeera Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Malayan tiger 'Nadia' believed to be infected by a zoo employee in the first known animal case of COVID-19 in the US.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:37

 The Bronx Zoo announced on Sunday that a Malayan tiger has tested positive for coronavirus, and that other big cats are showing symptoms. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Zoos Take Precautions After Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Bay Area Zoos Take Precautions After Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bay Area zoos are taking precautions after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Betty Yu reports. (4-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:37Published
Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx zoo has tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories April 6 A

Here's the latest for Monday April 6th: Surgeon General warns of week like Pearl Harbor or 9-11; Patients removed from cruise ship; 30 coronavirus cases in...
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: New York zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus: New York zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19New York: A tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said Sunday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from a...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sel_sath

Sel Sath BBC News - Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/oWjxc3l1uE 2 seconds ago

prc_0851446

AM RT @Reuters: Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/OVtchn48WI https://t.co/JQYJUfvYjV 12 seconds ago

urbansoule

🇺🇸Urban Soule 🇺🇸 Tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/amztACLV2r 12 seconds ago

Aloysius2012

Janice Roberts RT @SkyNews: A tiger in a New York zoo has tested positive for #coronavirus and three others are showing symptoms of the highly contagious… 20 seconds ago

Saukel

Barbara Negrescu RT @thehill: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus in first known case of the virus being detected in animal in the US https://… 25 seconds ago

lilemzivert

ugly fugly RT @Complex: Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for #coronavirus, the first animal to officially contract COVID-19 in the U.S.: https://t.co/uB… 32 seconds ago

KENNIS104FM

KENNIS FM #Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19 __ A four-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Z… https://t.co/r61J3UWAj3 36 seconds ago

DDYadagiri

DDYadagiri (Telangana) RT @vramakanth3: Bengal Tiger at Bronx Zoo in #NewYork tests positive for #Coronavirus, Mystery! How did it get it?! et tu caretaker!! http… 38 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.