Coronavirus: Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19
Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Malayan tiger 'Nadia' believed to be infected by a zoo employee in the first known animal case of COVID-19 in the US.
The Bronx Zoo announced on Sunday that a Malayan tiger has tested positive for coronavirus, and that other big cats are showing symptoms. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports
AP Top Stories April 6 AHere's the latest for Monday April 6th: Surgeon General warns of week like Pearl Harbor or 9-11; Patients removed from cruise ship; 30 coronavirus cases in...
Coronavirus: New York zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19New York: A tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said Sunday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from a...
