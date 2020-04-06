Global  

COVID-19 restrictions to continue in Sri Lanka until Tamil New Year

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The stringent measures taken by Sri Lanka to stem the spread of novel coronavirus will continue until the Sinhala and Tamil New Year on April 14 and a team of experts headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will monitor the COVID-19 crisis till it is brought under control, the President's Media Division has said.
