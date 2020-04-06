COVID-19 restrictions to continue in Sri Lanka until Tamil New Year Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The stringent measures taken by Sri Lanka to stem the spread of novel coronavirus will continue until the Sinhala and Tamil New Year on April 14 and a team of experts headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will monitor the COVID-19 crisis till it is brought under control, the President's Media Division has said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 6 days ago Coronavirus Forcing Creative Passover Changes To This Year's Celebrations 02:16 From virtual seders to scaling down traditional meals for smaller groups, the COVID-19 outbreak is forces a lot of adjustments for Passover this year. CBS2's Nina Kapur reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this 3novices #3Novices : COVID-19 restrictions to continue in Sri Lanka until Tamil New Year The stringent measures taken by Sri… https://t.co/Si4jeHuHQg 6 days ago Need24 Coronavirus in Sri Lanka: COVID-19 restrictions to continue in Sri Lanka until Tamil New Year | World News… https://t.co/9l33DQfNed 1 week ago Devdiscourse COVID-19 restrictions to continue in Sri Lanka until Tamil New Year https://t.co/wEd6KoK1A9 1 week ago