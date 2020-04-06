Global  

U.K.'s Boris Johnson remains in charge despite hospitalization

CTV News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the government despite being hospitalized in what his office described as a "precautionary step" after contracting the new coronavirus.
