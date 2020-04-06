Boris Johnson hospitalized with persistent coronavirus symptoms

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in a hospital for tests Monday morning because he has had persistent coronavirus symptoms for more than a week. Johnson has faced harsh criticism for acting too slowly against the virus. Charlie D'Agata reports that just one month ago, he was not concerned about close contact with coronavirus patients. 👓 View full article



