Boris Johnson hospitalized with persistent coronavirus symptoms
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in a hospital for tests Monday morning because he has had persistent coronavirus symptoms for more than a week. Johnson has faced harsh criticism for acting too slowly against the virus. Charlie D'Agata reports that just one month ago, he was not concerned about close contact with coronavirus patients.
According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Monday, undergoing tests.
Johnson has experienced persistent coronavirus symptoms for over 10 days.
This includes a high temperature and a cough.
But the UK government said the 55-year-old...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Enid Junior Mpeti RT @ABC: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with “persistent symptoms” of coronavirus as a “precautionary step,” Downing Street… 26 seconds ago
Prometheus_Rising RT @briantylercohen: BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who bragged about shaking hands with everyone amid the coronavirus outbreak… 50 seconds ago