Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ukraine battles forest fire near Chornobyl amid elevated radiation levels

Ukraine battles forest fire near Chornobyl amid elevated radiation levels

CBC.ca Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Emergency teams in Ukraine on Monday continued battling a forest fire in the contaminated area around the Chornobyl nuclear power plant that has raised radiation fears.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pmc95

pc Ukraine battles forest fires near Chernobyl - ABC News - https://t.co/Ww4UOqf1AG via @ABC 6 minutes ago

joanjoh01973455

joan johnson RT @CBCTechSci: Ukraine battles forest fire near Chornobyl amid elevated radiation levels https://t.co/po9Na6OWV2 https://t.co/S9uwYgNOuZ 12 minutes ago

noviiafanny

N. F. Ismaya RT @23WIFR: FIRE NEAR CHERNOBYL: Earlier Sunday, the head of the state ecological inspection service, Yehor Firsov, said the fires had spre… 35 minutes ago

23WIFR

23 WIFR FIRE NEAR CHERNOBYL: Earlier Sunday, the head of the state ecological inspection service, Yehor Firsov, said the fi… https://t.co/r3LLPUbe4k 47 minutes ago

CBCTechSci

CBC Tech and Science Ukraine battles forest fire near Chornobyl amid elevated radiation levels https://t.co/po9Na6OWV2 https://t.co/S9uwYgNOuZ 1 hour ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News Ukraine battles forest fire near Chornobyl amid elevated radiation levels https://t.co/8NlNiIoNab https://t.co/YfwIukrPzq 1 hour ago

MeanMrWolf

MstrWolf Ukraine battles forest fire near Chornobyl amid elevated radiation levels https://t.co/N1AUsCRTPQ 1 hour ago

waff48

WAFF 48 The head of the state ecological inspection service said radiation levels at the fire were substantially higher tha… https://t.co/220AgA1Iq7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.