US Navy welcomes 1st submarine named after Delaware Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first U.S. Navy submarine named after the state of Delaware was officially welcomed to the fleet over the weekend, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. The USS Delaware, a fast attack submarine, was commissioned administratively and transitioned to normal operations Saturday, Navy officials said in a statement. The submarine is the […] 👓 View full article

