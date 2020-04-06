'The media is not your chain of command': Navy Secretary calls fired coronavirus captain 'stupid and naive' in speech sailors, report claims
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Thomas Modly, acting Secretary of the US Navy, reportedly belittled Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after the captain was relieved of his command for sending a letter asking for his sailors to be evacuated from the ship due to a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak on board.
Congress members Jackie Speier and John Garamendi condemned the decision by Navy Secretary Thomas Modly to oust Capt. Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, from his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt over a leaked memo. Juliette Goodrich reports. (4-4-20)