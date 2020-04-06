'The media is not your chain of command': Navy Secretary calls fired coronavirus captain 'stupid and naive' in speech sailors, report claims Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Thomas Modly, acting Secretary of the US Navy, reportedly belittled Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after the captain was relieved of his command for sending a letter asking for his sailors to be evacuated from the ship due to a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak on board. 👓 View full article

