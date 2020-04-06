Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 5G-virus conspiracy theory fuels tower damage amid U.K. rollout

5G-virus conspiracy theory fuels tower damage amid U.K. rollout

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
While there's absolutely no evidence to support the idea that 5G technology contributes to COVID-19's spread, the conspiracy is being shared widely on social media. Mast fires were reported in Belfast, Liverpool and Birmingham.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

biafrason77

Biafra son RT @Amaka_Ekwo: Concerns about links between the new tech and cancer were already slowing the roll-out of 5G in countries including Switzer… 1 minute ago

chatbotempresas

Chatbot para Empresa Vía:@QuickTake | A coronavirus conspiracy theory in the U.K. spurred a rash of 5G telecom tower arson fires in Belf… https://t.co/gcrJIAAlMY 3 minutes ago

chatbotempresas

Chatbot para Empresa Vía:@QuickTake | A coronavirus conspiracy theory in the U.K. spurred a rash of 5G telecom tower arson fires in Belf… https://t.co/GzvvPYOXDQ 4 minutes ago

Valogicus

A A M Ibrahim RT @QuickTake: A coronavirus conspiracy theory in the U.K. spurred a rash of 5G telecom tower arson fires in Belfast, Liverpool, Birmingham… 4 minutes ago

larrijac

Larry Jacobs RT @Omambala_Chuks: #RT @Amaka_Ekwo: RT @business: Telecom masts that enable 5G were set on fire in the U.K. in recent days, apparently due… 25 minutes ago

hoodopulence

Houngan Supreme Y’all ppl are burning down cell towers — 5G Virus Conspiracy Theory Drives Phone Mast Attacks in U.K. https://t.co/rXuGC0PpPX 32 minutes ago

EkwughaEucharia

Eucharia Ekwugha RT @business: Telecom masts that enable 5G were set on fire in the U.K. in recent days, apparently due to a theory that the tech helps spre… 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.