Scheer proposes government do more to support struggling charities Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on the federal government to temporarily increase the Charitable Donation Tax Credit for 2020 and remove the capital gains tax on charitable donations, to support the strained charitable sector impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. 👓 View full article

