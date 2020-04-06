Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Scheer proposes government do more to support struggling charities

Scheer proposes government do more to support struggling charities

CTV News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on the federal government to temporarily increase the Charitable Donation Tax Credit for 2020 and remove the capital gains tax on charitable donations, to support the strained charitable sector impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.