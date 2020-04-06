Swedes' trust in government put to test as coronavirus deaths spike Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Sweden’s days as an European outlier in the fight against coronavirus may be ending. As deaths rise, many are questioning measures that appear relaxed compared with the rest of the world. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit - Published 3 days ago New York's COVID-19 Deaths Near 9/11 Level 00:33 NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing its total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the United States in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. New York City has mere days to prepare... You Might Like

Tweets about this