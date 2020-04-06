Global  

Swedes' trust in government put to test as coronavirus deaths spike

CBC.ca Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Sweden’s days as an European outlier in the fight against coronavirus may be ending. As deaths rise, many are questioning measures that appear relaxed compared with the rest of the world.
