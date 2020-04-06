Boris Johnson Still in Charge: Prime Minister in 'Good Spirits' Despite Hospital Admission

Global  

HNGN Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson Still in Charge: Prime Minister in 'Good Spirits' Despite Hospital AdmissionBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured everyone that he is doing well after he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson tweets he's 'in good spirits' after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms

Boris Johnson tweets he's 'in good spirits' after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms 00:45

 Boris Johnson has said he is still suffering the symptoms of coronavirus after being admitted to hospital on Sunday, more than a week after he first tested positive for the disease. The Prime Minister remains under observation at St Thomas's in London where he was said to be continuing to work on his...

