Australia Launches Criminal Probe Into Ruby Princess Cruise Ship

Newsy Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Australia Launches Criminal Probe Into Ruby Princess Cruise ShipWatch VideoPolice in Australia have launched a criminal investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship. 

Authorities are looking into whether cruise ship staff misled Australian health officials about a coronavirus outbreak on board before nearly 3,000 passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney on March...
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Australian Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation into Coronavirus Cruise Ship Deaths

Australian Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation into Coronavirus Cruise Ship Deaths 01:07

 Australian authorities are blaming the Ruby Princess cruise ship for an explosion of coronavirus cases in Sydney.

Suzanne96619099

Pensioner RT @Newsy: Thousands of passengers disembarked from the Ruby Princess on March 19 in Sydney. Since then, more than 600 passengers and crew… 12 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Thousands of passengers disembarked from the Ruby Princess on March 19 in Sydney. Since then, more than 600 passeng… https://t.co/2h0bCqioIc 30 minutes ago

QuestionsUnlim1

QuestionsUnlimited RT @ZENINEWS: ZERO HEDGE reported: Australia Launches Criminal Probe Into Carnival After Dozens Died, 100s Were Infected Aboard Its https… 1 hour ago

Gigi4Trump

Gigi 4Trump 🇺🇸🎼🌺👁👁🦅 RT @QUIPZONE7: https://t.co/Ny1aar24lX The cruise lines, china, iran, Italy and spain have one thing in common. They all recently turned… 1 hour ago

QUIPZONE7

Katos wehttam https://t.co/Ny1aar24lX The cruise lines, china, iran, Italy and spain have one thing in common. They all recently turned on 5G 1 hour ago

jeffreyb917

Diving Falcon RT @planetaryjim: So this story made me think about another story about cruise ships and the Internet of Things https://t.co/vXyQy0uTth 2 hours ago

RaffaellaDeFili

Raffaella DeFilippo RT @victrola78: Australia Launches Criminal Probe Into Carnival After Dozens Died, 100s Were Infected Aboard Its Ships | Zero Hedge https:/… 3 hours ago

RickyG_AAA

Ricky RT @politicalHEDGE: Australia Launches Criminal Probe Into Carnival After Dozens Died, 100s Were Infected Aboard Its Ships https://t.co/ZV3… 3 hours ago

