Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Great Barrier Reef suffers its most widespread mass bleaching event on record

Great Barrier Reef suffers its most widespread mass bleaching event on record

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Scientists found that a summer of extreme heat has caused the reef to suffer a mass bleaching of unprecedented scale. Corals from the far north to the southern tip of the 1,400 mile-long ecosystem are experiencing severe impacts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Great Barrier Reef Reportedly Experiences Most Widespread Bleaching To Date

Great Barrier Reef Reportedly Experiences Most Widespread Bleaching To Date 00:39

 Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has reportedly experienced its most widespread bleaching to date.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.