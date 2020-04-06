Global  

Supreme Court won’t hear case of ‘Texas Seven’ inmate

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the case of a Texas death row inmate who argued he should get a new trial because the judge who presided over his case was biased against Jews. The justices said they would not hear the case of Randy Halprin, one of the […]
