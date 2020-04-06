Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'in good spirits' in hospital

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was in good spirits on Monday after spending the night in a London hospital where he was admitted with the new coronavirus.There was no indication of how long Johnson might remain in... Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was in good spirits on Monday after spending the night in a London hospital where he was admitted with the new coronavirus.There was no indication of how long Johnson might remain in... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 7 hours ago Boris Johnson tweets he's 'in good spirits' after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms 00:45 Boris Johnson has said he is still suffering the symptoms of coronavirus after being admitted to hospital on Sunday, more than a week after he first tested positive for the disease. The Prime Minister remains under observation at St Thomas's in London where he was said to be continuing to work on his...