Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'in good spirits' in hospital

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'in good spirits' in hospitalBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was in good spirits on Monday after spending the night in a London hospital where he was admitted with the new coronavirus.There was no indication of how long Johnson might remain in...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson tweets he's 'in good spirits' after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms

Boris Johnson tweets he's 'in good spirits' after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms 00:45

 Boris Johnson has said he is still suffering the symptoms of coronavirus after being admitted to hospital on Sunday, more than a week after he first tested positive for the disease. The Prime Minister remains under observation at St Thomas's in London where he was said to be continuing to work on his...

BerilBer

Beril RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: British PM Johnson moved to ICU following coronavirus hospitalization. https://t.co/1AMkaQGnlH 2 seconds ago

AshidAli786

Ashid Ali Wishing our Prime Minister a speedy recovery #Covid_19 #StayAtHome #BBC News - Coronavirus: Boris Johnson moved to… https://t.co/GIj4sdiyjo 3 seconds ago

arisu_satoshi

有須悟史 RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into the intensive care unit in hospital after his COVID-19 worsened, his… 3 seconds ago

Peerenpoes

Peerenpoes RT @JoyAnnReid: Whoa ... Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 condition worsens https://t.co/lKBmPJrpv6 5 seconds ago

2elvira

elvira carrillo RT @washingtonpost: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sick with covid-19, is moved to intensive care after his condition worsens https:… 6 seconds ago

joeygarrison

Joey Garrison RT @USATODAY: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sick with COVID-19, is in intensive care at a London hospital https://t.co/68YGYEp5JE 9 seconds ago

RamonaFeminist

Ramona🍑🆘✍️ RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care as he battles coronavirus https://t.co/kBEsA1P… 11 seconds ago

naptownkid2

darren RT @Configa: Boris is in intensive care? Dear me. I don’t like the guy but I wish him well #coronavirusuk #coronavirus #BorisJohnson #Covi… 12 seconds ago

