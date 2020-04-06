Of beards and bubonic plague: German village prays for a (2nd) miracle Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Oberammergau, Germany, has performed the story of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection every 10 years — with rare exceptions — since 1634, the year after the plague stopped killing villagers. This year, another pandemic has postponed it. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this