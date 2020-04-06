Global  

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Suffering From COVID-19, Moved To ICU

NPR Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital. Johnson was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
News video: Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen

Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen 01:23

 Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. A new statement released from his office on April 6 has revealed that his COVID-19 caused symptoms have “worsened.” Boris...

