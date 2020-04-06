Global  

Canada Turns to China Following US Mask Export Ban

Newsy Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Canada Turns to China Following US Mask Export BanWatch VideoCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will now turn to China for its supply of medical masks.

This came after President Trump ordered manufacturing giant 3M to ramp up production and halt all shipments of N95 respirators to other parts of the world.

But 3M said in a statement, "There are significant...
