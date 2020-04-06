Global  

NY Gov. Cuomo Says State's Coronavirus Curve May Be Flattening

Newsy Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
NY Gov. Cuomo Says State's Coronavirus Curve May Be FlatteningWatch VideoNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the coronavirus may be reaching its peak in the hardest hit state.

The governor suggested a "possible flattening of the curve"  — pointing to how around 600 people died in 24 hours, about the same as the previous 24-hour period. 

Additionally, the number of ICU...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Expends School, Business Closures To April 29

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Expends School, Business Closures To April 29 40:08

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared an update on the status of efforts against the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 6, 2020.

