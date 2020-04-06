Global  

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson In ICU With Coronavirus

Newsy Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Watch VideoU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to the ICU after his coronavirus symptoms reportedly "worsened."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will temporarily take over for the prime minister. 

Downing Street said Johnson was admitted to a hospital with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday as a "precautionary...
 On Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump again promoted the use of a malaria drug to combat the coronavirus, despite it not having undergone clinical trials to treat the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19. Gloria Tso reports.

