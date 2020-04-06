U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson In ICU With Coronavirus

Watch VideoU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to the ICU after his coronavirus symptoms reportedly "worsened." Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will temporarily take over for the prime minister. Downing Street said Johnson was admitted to a hospital with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday as a "precautionary ...

