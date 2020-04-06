Global  

Brazil's health minister to stay on the job: sources

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta will continue in his post, three government sources including a minister told Reuters on Monday following a cabinet meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro, who has disagreed with Mandetta over the need for social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus.
