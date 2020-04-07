Global  

Some Auto Insurers Are Issuing Refunds Due To A Decline In Accidents

Newsy Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Some Auto Insurers Are Issuing Refunds Due To A Decline In AccidentsWatch VideoAs many Americans are driving less due to stay-at-home orders, two insurance companies have decided to refund some of their customers' premiums.

On Monday, Allstate announced most of its customers will get 15% of their monthly premiums back for April and May. The company said it's issuing the payments, which total...
