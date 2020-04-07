Turin Shroud To Be Displayed Via Livestream On Holy Saturday Amid Pandemic

Global  

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Catholics around the world will be invited to pray virtually before the Turin Shroud on Holy Saturday as the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Church officials have said.

The Shroud, which bears the image of a crucified man and has been venerated for centuries as Christ’s burial cloth, will be displayed...
