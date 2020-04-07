Boeing Shuts Down South Carolina Operations Amid Stay-At-Home Order Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster issued a stay-at-home order Monday. He said the "rising infection rate" is what prompted the decision.

