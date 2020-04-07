Allstate To Refund $600M To Customers Following Newsy Report Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Watch VideoAllstate insurance company announced Monday that it will provide a “Shelter-in-Place Payback” of $600 million to its auto insurance customers after what the company now acknowledges is an “an unprecedented decline in driving” following coronavirus stay-at-home orders.



The major announcement comes after a... Watch VideoAllstate insurance company announced Monday that it will provide a “Shelter-in-Place Payback” of $600 million to its auto insurance customers after what the company now acknowledges is an “an unprecedented decline in driving” following coronavirus stay-at-home orders.The major announcement comes after a 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Angela Amabisca RT @Newsy: Citing "an unprecedented decline in driving" during the pandemic, Allstate announced "Shelter-in-Place Payback". https://t.co/XG… 2 hours ago Trang Tran Allstate To Refund $600M To Customers Following Newsy Report https://t.co/rCuNqp0DEz 3 hours ago Newsy Citing "an unprecedented decline in driving" during the pandemic, Allstate announced "Shelter-in-Place Payback". https://t.co/XGBDXpEEPA 5 hours ago