Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Allstate To Refund $600M To Customers Following Newsy Report

Allstate To Refund $600M To Customers Following Newsy Report

Newsy Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Allstate To Refund $600M To Customers Following Newsy ReportWatch VideoAllstate insurance company announced Monday that it will provide a “Shelter-in-Place Payback” of $600 million to its auto insurance customers after what the company now acknowledges is an “an unprecedented decline in driving” following coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

The major announcement comes after a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Amabisca

Angela Amabisca RT @Newsy: Citing "an unprecedented decline in driving" during the pandemic, Allstate announced "Shelter-in-Place Payback". https://t.co/XG… 2 hours ago

overtimeLaw

Trang Tran Allstate To Refund $600M To Customers Following Newsy Report https://t.co/rCuNqp0DEz 3 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy Citing "an unprecedented decline in driving" during the pandemic, Allstate announced "Shelter-in-Place Payback". https://t.co/XGBDXpEEPA 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.