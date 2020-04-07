Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Would be surprised if India doesn’t allow export of Hydroxychloroquine to US: Trump

Would be surprised if India doesn’t allow export of Hydroxychloroquine to US: Trump

Hindu Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Last week Mr. Trump said that he has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOIBusiness

TOI Business Would be surprised if India doesn't allow export of Hydroxychloroquine to US: Donald Trump https://t.co/CsmVmaDnTl 9 minutes ago

gururajsrao

Gururaj s Rao I am surprised that people are surprised there are people in India who would do silly things. If you keep looking f… https://t.co/NChnGQgNLw 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.