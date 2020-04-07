Global  

Coral Bleached Along Entirety Of Great Barrier Reef For The First Time

Watch VideoAn aerial survey revealed some of the most widespread damage the Great Barrier Reef has ever seen. 

The coral hasn't shown bleaching this intense since back-to-back events in 2016 and 2017. What's more, researchers say this is the first time they've seen severely bleached reefs along the whole length of the...
 Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has reportedly experienced its most widespread bleaching to date.

