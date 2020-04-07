Coral Bleached Along Entirety Of Great Barrier Reef For The First Time

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAn aerial survey revealed some of the most widespread damage the Great Barrier Reef has ever seen.



The coral hasn't shown bleaching this intense since back-to-back events in 2016 and 2017. What's more, researchers say this is the first time they've seen severely bleached reefs along the whole length of the... 👓 View full article

