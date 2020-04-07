Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > British PM Boris Johnson taken to ICU as coronavirus symptoms worsen

British PM Boris Johnson taken to ICU as coronavirus symptoms worsen

DNA Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab has taken charge as Johnson was moved to the ICU at St Thomas' Hospital in London on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen

Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen 01:23

 Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. A new statement released from his office on April 6 has revealed that his COVID-19 caused symptoms have “worsened.” Boris...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AllaCiano

Aliciano RT @the_hindu: #Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated, but Johnson, 55, asked Foreign Secret… 22 seconds ago

margaretannjac6

Jack RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: British PM Boris Johnson’s condition worsens, taken to intensive care with coronavirus infection. https://t.… 59 seconds ago

jkvu_official

JK Valley Updates Coronavirus | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care https://t.co/FKx3xakfph 2 minutes ago

O_that_Adeel

Adeel 🥇 RT @MoeedNj: British PM, Boris Johnson, shifted to ICU; God! this looks very serious! Wishing him speedy full recovery! Amen! https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

ShakurAbd1

Shakur_Abd RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into the intensive care unit in hospital after his COVID-19 worsened, his… 9 minutes ago

Canoe

Canoe British PM Boris Johnson's condition worsens, taken to intensive care https://t.co/nKJRXkzqBA #BorisJohnson #coronavirus #COVIED19 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.