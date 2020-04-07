British PM Boris Johnson taken to ICU as coronavirus symptoms worsen

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab has taken charge as Johnson was moved to the ICU at St Thomas' Hospital in London on Monday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Aliciano RT @the_hindu: #Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated, but Johnson, 55, asked Foreign Secret… 22 seconds ago Jack RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: British PM Boris Johnson’s condition worsens, taken to intensive care with coronavirus infection. https://t.… 59 seconds ago JK Valley Updates Coronavirus | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care https://t.co/FKx3xakfph 2 minutes ago Adeel 🥇 RT @MoeedNj: British PM, Boris Johnson, shifted to ICU; God! this looks very serious! Wishing him speedy full recovery! Amen! https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago Shakur_Abd RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into the intensive care unit in hospital after his COVID-19 worsened, his… 9 minutes ago Canoe British PM Boris Johnson's condition worsens, taken to intensive care https://t.co/nKJRXkzqBA #BorisJohnson #coronavirus #COVIED19 17 minutes ago