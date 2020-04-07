Global  

China tightens land borders after rise in asymptomatic cases

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged as the government vowed tighter controls at land borders. The National Health Commission said on Monday that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified as of the end of Sunday, compared with 47 the day before. ​​Hubei province, the original epicentre, accounted for almost half the new asymptomatic cases.
News video: China Sees Rise in New and Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases

China Sees Rise in New and Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases 00:52

 China Sees Rise in New and Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases Local health authorities recorded 39 new cases on Sunday, 38 of which were imported. China’s National Health Commission also reported 78 asymptomatic cases, up 47 from Saturday. The NHC previously excluded asymptomatic cases before the...

