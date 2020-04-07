China tightens land borders after rise in asymptomatic cases

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged as the government vowed tighter controls at land borders. The National Health Commission said on Monday that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified as of the end of Sunday, compared with 47 the day before. ​​Hubei province, the original epicentre, accounted for almost half the new asymptomatic cases.


