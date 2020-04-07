Global  

Australian court dismisses cardinal George Pell's sex abuse convictions

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Australia's highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail. The seven judges of the High Court agreed unanimously that the jury in the cardinal's trial "ought to have entertained a doubt" as to his guilt.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Cardinal George Pell to find out if bid for freedom successful

Cardinal George Pell to find out if bid for freedom successful 01:55

 The highest-ranking Catholic church figure to be convicted of child sex abuse is in prison in Australia for abusing two choir boys.

