Denmark to start easing coronavirus restrictions

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Denmark is to gradually lift restrictions put in place to fight the new coronavirus, starting with the reopening of daycare nurseries, kindergartens and primary schools from April 15. "Daily life is not going to return as before for the moment. We will live with many restrictions for many more months," the prime minister warned.
