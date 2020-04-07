Global  

Cardinal Pell's sex abuse convictions dismissed by high court

CBS News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Pell was regarded as the Vatican's third highest ranking official. He was convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting two teen choirboys and had served 13 months of a six-year sentence.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Cardinal George Pell to find out if bid for freedom successful

Cardinal George Pell to find out if bid for freedom successful 01:55

 The highest-ranking Catholic church figure to be convicted of child sex abuse is in prison in Australia for abusing two choir boys.

Bgivey

Brenda Ivey RT @prayingmedic: Cardinal George Pell will be freed from jail after Australia's highest court overturned his convictions for child sexual… 6 seconds ago

lockherup737

4 More Years!! RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: The most senior Catholic jailed for child sexual abuse, Australian Cardinal George Pell, has his convictions quas… 19 seconds ago

LondonMMNews

londonmultimedianews RT @AFP: #UPDATE Cardinal George Pell's historic child***abuse convictions are quashed by Australia's High Court, paving the way for his… 27 seconds ago

BBdaaz

Andy RT @annvandersteel: THIS IS AMAZING NEWS! Means they are getting closer to the criminals and the real money launderers in the Vatican.. A… 1 minute ago

Dee27_

𝕯𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖊 RT @laurakatebanks: BREAKING | Cardinal George Pell has been acquitted of all child***abuse convictions against him by the High Court. Wi… 1 minute ago

Jyburgos1

Yoban Burgos RT @albermudezr: BREAKING: Cardinal George Pell's abuse convictions overturned, justice finally done https://t.co/KWfd8bUqJy via @cnalive 2 minutes ago

Dee27_

𝕯𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖊 RT @JulianBAbbott: BREAKING: PELL FREE.. Cardinal George Pell will be released from prison after the country’s highest court quashed his ch… 2 minutes ago

AmericaIsUnited

🇺🇸AmericaIsUnited🇺🇸 RT @QAnonNotables: Cardinal George Pell will be freed from jail after Australia's highest court overturned his convictions for child sexual… 2 minutes ago

