Tiger with COVID-19 gets meds, TLC from New York's Bronx Zoo keepers
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Nadia, the tiger who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York, and six other big cats who developed a dry cough at the Bronx Zoo appeared to be on the mend on Monday after doses of medication and tenderness.
The Bronx Zoo's chief veterinarian said they tested the tiger after she exhibited loss of appetite and a dry cough. Six more of the zoo's large cats are showing potential COVID-19 symptoms. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.