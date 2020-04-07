Global  

Tiger with COVID-19 gets meds, TLC from New York's Bronx Zoo keepers

Reuters India Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Nadia, the tiger who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York, and six other big cats who developed a dry cough at the Bronx Zoo appeared to be on the mend on Monday after doses of medication and tenderness.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus 01:21

 The Bronx Zoo's chief veterinarian said they tested the tiger after she exhibited loss of appetite and a dry cough. Six more of the zoo's large cats are showing potential COVID-19 symptoms. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

