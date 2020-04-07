Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday

The Wisconsin Supreme Court put the state's chaotic presidential primary back on track, ruling on Monday that Democratic Governor Tony Evers cannot postpone in-person voting to June despite the coronavirus crisis.

