Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday

Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday

Reuters India Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The Wisconsin Supreme Court put the state's chaotic presidential primary back on track, ruling on Monday that Democratic Governor Tony Evers cannot postpone in-person voting to June despite the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Wisconsin Governor Signs Executive Order To Postpone Primary Election

Wisconsin Governor Signs Executive Order To Postpone Primary Election 00:32

 Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order about postponing Wisconsin’s primary election. According to Reuters, he wants to move the election from April 7 to June 9. Evers cited health risks as the reason but Republicans said they would challenge it in the state Supreme Court. Evers tried...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnnBedge

Ann Edge RT @benwikler: My official statement: "The Supreme Court of the United States legislated from the bench today, following Trump team's order… 26 seconds ago

beast_curious

Curious Beast RT @GottaBernNow: Wisconsin Governor Orders Tuesday Election Postponed Due To Coronavirus —— & yet I believe Supreme Court judges overturne… 1 minute ago

JcUSA22

HISPANICS 4 DEMOCRATS RT @LibsInAmerica: Attention Wisconsin! Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns governor, orders Tuesday elections to proceed The U.S. Supreme C… 1 minute ago

MunsingLaw

MunsingLaw Wisconsin primary: state supreme court orders voting to move ahead https://t.co/rG9EWfhji9 3 minutes ago

GottaBernNow

#ProgressiveParty Wisconsin Governor Orders Tuesday Election Postponed Due To Coronavirus —— & yet I believe Supreme Court judges ove… https://t.co/lzU1kWLXMf 3 minutes ago

DeirdreAgain

Deirdre RT @AJPennyfarthing: The Wisconsin GOP has lost the rest of its shriveled mind. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is, naturally, following orders… 5 minutes ago

BAMICKE

Welf Vogel RT @Reuters: Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday https://t.co/Qr6ar3LwUP https://t.co/E9a3RQqgRV 6 minutes ago

aymenhujazi

Aymen Yaseen I’m baffled by this country’s continuous logic defying decisions https://t.co/hUrmtBFA5W 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.