Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () The Wisconsin Supreme Court put the state's chaotic presidential primary back on track, ruling on Monday that Democratic Governor Tony Evers cannot postpone in-person voting to June despite the coronavirus crisis.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order about postponing Wisconsin’s primary election. According to Reuters, he wants to move the election from April 7 to June 9. Evers cited health risks as the reason but Republicans said they would challenge it in the state Supreme Court. Evers tried...
