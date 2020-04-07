New Zealand demotes minister for coronavirus lockdown breach, extends emergency
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday she had rejected her health minister's offer to resign for breaching nationwide lockdown rules as doing so would jeopardise plans to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern assured children on Monday that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were essential workers and would be making an appearance during Easter despite social distancing. Libby Hogan has the details.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bois Bleu RT @Reuters: New Zealand demotes minister for coronavirus lockdown breach, extends emergency https://t.co/IFH2m6xZ04 Follow our live blog f… 3 minutes ago
KR 🌼 RT @gmanews: New Zealand demotes minister for coronavirus lockdown breach, extends emergency https://t.co/HLgiZbLJmE 3 minutes ago
Dee Plorable RT @weich_casie: New Zealand demotes minister for coronavirus lockdown breach, extends emergency https://t.co/wxHjNqkop4 via @gmanews16 minutes ago
Ashrf Ben Ali Ⓜ️ New Zealand demotes minister for coronavirus lockdown breach, extends emergency https://t.co/7qYq4oBsZ1 Follow our… https://t.co/uWoRlbIInp 19 minutes ago