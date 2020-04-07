Global  

New Zealand demotes minister for coronavirus lockdown breach, extends emergency

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday she had rejected her health minister's offer to resign for breaching nationwide lockdown rules as doing so would jeopardise plans to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker'

NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker' 00:50

 New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern assured children on Monday that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were essential workers and would be making an appearance during Easter despite social distancing. Libby Hogan has the details.

