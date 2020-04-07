Global  

Donald Trump hints at retaliation if India doesn't clear drug export

Tuesday, 7 April 2020
US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its hold on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Trump speaking from the White House during the Coronavirus taskforce briefing said that India does very well with the US...
News video: Trump: Untested drug may or may not work for virus

Trump: Untested drug may or may not work for virus 02:02

 On Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump again promoted the use of a malaria drug to combat the coronavirus, despite it not having undergone clinical trials to treat the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19. Gloria Tso reports.

