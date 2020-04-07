Donald Trump hints at retaliation if India doesn't clear drug export
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its hold on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.
Trump speaking from the White House during the Coronavirus taskforce briefing said that India does very well with the US...
On Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump again promoted the use of a malaria drug to combat the coronavirus, despite it not having undergone clinical trials to treat the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19. Gloria Tso reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
abhi RT @scroll_in: #Covid19: Donald Trump hints at retaliation if India turns down US request for anti-malaria drug https://t.co/NaWVw4RBSM 27 seconds ago
kaushal yadav RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert | US President Donald Trump hints at retaliation if India turns down America’s request for export of Hydroxychlor… 56 seconds ago