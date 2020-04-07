Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: Intensive care indicates Boris Johnson is having difficulty breathing

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Intensive care indicates Boris Johnson is having difficulty breathingThe decision to move a coronavirus patient to intensive care is never taken lightly and is a clear indication that they need artificial support to help their bodies see off the virus.A modern intensive care unit provides a wide...
