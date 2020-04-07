Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: UK PM Boris Johnson taken to ICU as symptoms worsen

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson was on Monday moved into Intensive Care after his COVID -19 symptoms worsened, according to a statement from his office, a day after the British Prime Minister was hospitalised for further tests.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical...
