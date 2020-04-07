Coronavirus Outbreak: UK PM Boris Johnson taken to ICU as symptoms worsen
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Boris Johnson was on Monday moved into Intensive Care after his COVID -19 symptoms worsened, according to a statement from his office, a day after the British Prime Minister was hospitalised for further tests.
"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical...
Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street has said. Number 10 said the Prime Minister was taken as a “precautionary step” on the advice of his doctor. He tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, and has been in self-isolation...
